Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Declines By 75.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

