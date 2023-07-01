Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Rises By 125.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the May 31st total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.8 days.
Solaris Resources Trading Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.47. 18,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.23.
About Solaris Resources
