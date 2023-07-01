Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rises By 165.9%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

SAUHY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 23,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,925. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

