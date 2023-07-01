Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Rises By 74.3%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $9.91 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
