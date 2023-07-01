Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Drops By 63.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $49.11 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

