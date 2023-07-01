Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Increases By 211.5%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNWWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NNWWF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941. North West has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

