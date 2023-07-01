Short Interest in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Expands By 158.7%

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 313.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:TCOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. 11,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

About Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

