Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 74.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,839,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,232,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 634,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 361,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.