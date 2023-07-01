Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

