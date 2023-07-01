Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

