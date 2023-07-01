Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $64.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,286 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 3.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $64,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 240,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 208,533 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 462,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,422,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

