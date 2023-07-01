Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

