Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 2.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

