Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

