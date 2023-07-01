Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 51,540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,540 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

