Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $180.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $180.33 million and $30.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,611.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00343692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.76 or 0.00953086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00547252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00068702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00157488 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,437,565,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,415,247,736 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

