Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.