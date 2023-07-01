Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.44.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
