Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.94. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

