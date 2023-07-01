SimpliFi Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 1.20% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.