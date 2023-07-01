SimpliFi Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. LFS Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

