SimpliFi Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,364,000 after acquiring an additional 553,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 389,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

