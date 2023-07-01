SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 381,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,622. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,095. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wei Han Tan bought 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,824 shares of company stock worth $311,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,076 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 566,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

