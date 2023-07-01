SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,647. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

