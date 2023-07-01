SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Decreases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Andersons accounts for 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Andersons by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 175,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

