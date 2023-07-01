SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 135,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 127,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 87,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,259. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

