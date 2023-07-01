SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

