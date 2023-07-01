SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of SLG opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after buying an additional 221,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after buying an additional 221,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

