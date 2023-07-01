SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

