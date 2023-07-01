SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.42

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $25.81. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

