SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 10,000 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 820,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.