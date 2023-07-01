Sourceless (STR) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Sourceless has a total market cap of $536.41 million and approximately $1,485.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,582.89 or 1.00004602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02554105 USD and is down -10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,484.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.