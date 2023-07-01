Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

SOVO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,525,228. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

