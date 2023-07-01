S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $570,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $159,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 52,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

SPGI opened at $400.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

