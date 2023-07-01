SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:HYBL)

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 11,950 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $2,305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $433,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.