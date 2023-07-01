SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:STOT)

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS STOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.