SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
