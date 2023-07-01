SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Get SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.