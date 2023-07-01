SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

