SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Price Performance

MBNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 5 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.