Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the May 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 234,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 223.84% and a negative net margin of 104.93%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
