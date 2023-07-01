Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,247 shares of company stock worth $4,211,797. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $23,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Squarespace by 1,608.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Squarespace by 390.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

