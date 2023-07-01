Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 34,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

