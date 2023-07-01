Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0033

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $317,149.95 and approximately $7.39 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

