Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in June

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 4,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

