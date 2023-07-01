StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

