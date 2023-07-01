StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

