StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
