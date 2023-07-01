StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The LGL Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.