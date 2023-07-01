StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $51,331.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

