StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

