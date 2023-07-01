StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

