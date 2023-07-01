StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DGRO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

